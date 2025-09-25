Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (9/27/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Marshall Health Network Arena in Huntington, West Virginia. The event will air live on TNT and HBO Max.

The card includes AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher defending his title against Komander.

In another matchup, “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK and Eddie Kingston will team up to face Big Bill and “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith in a tag team match. Additionally, “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens, and “The Best Wrestler Alive,” “Platinum” Max Caster will take on the duo known as Swirl, consisting of Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, in tag team action.

Finally, Jamie Hayter will compete against Julia Hart from the Triangle of Madness in a singles match.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of AEW Collision results.

#AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max

THIS SATURDAY, 9/27! Jamie Hayter vs Julia Hart 3@JmeHytr’s sick of The Triangle of Madness + their games!@TheJuliaHart has accepted Hayter’s challenge!

Hayter will collide vs Hart in the rubber match of their trilogy

THIS SATURDAY! https://t.co/qbWY0UVWX8 pic.twitter.com/eiwKUUhoJH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 25, 2025

#AEWCollision

THIS SATURDAY, 9/27! TNT Title@kylefletcherpro vs @KomandercrMX Komander vs Fletcher for the TNT title Saturday!

If Komander wins, he defends vs Titanes Del Aire teammate @AEWHologram at Wednesday’s 6-Year Anniversary Dynamite!

Don’t miss Collision

THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/ZObfdtGUFE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 25, 2025

#AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max

Saturday, 9/27! HOOK/Eddie Kingston vs@TheCaZXL/@BountyKeith Big Bill + Bryan Keith tried to beat down Kingston after his win at #AEWAllOut, but @730HOOK made the save!

HOOK + Eddie will collide vs Big Bill/Bryan Keith

THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/DkadSzsKpb — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 25, 2025