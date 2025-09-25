Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (9/27/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Marshall Health Network Arena in Huntington, West Virginia. The event will air live on TNT and HBO Max.
The card includes AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher defending his title against Komander.
In another matchup, “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK and Eddie Kingston will team up to face Big Bill and “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith in a tag team match. Additionally, “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” “The Five Tool Player” Anthony Bowens, and “The Best Wrestler Alive,” “Platinum” Max Caster will take on the duo known as Swirl, consisting of Blake Christian and Lee Johnson, in tag team action.
Finally, Jamie Hayter will compete against Julia Hart from the Triangle of Madness in a singles match.
