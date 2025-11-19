Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV, scheduled to air this week from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, on TNA+ and AXS TV.

In a featured singles match, “The Complete” Matt Cardona will go up against “The Southern Psycho” Mance Warner.

Additionally, Dani Luna, Indi Hartwell, Rosemary, and Myla Grace will compete in a TNA Knockouts World Championship #1 Contender’s Qualifying Match.

Don’t forget to join us every Thursday night for comprehensive coverage of TNA iMPACT results.