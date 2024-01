During this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that next week’s episode of the show will feature three matches.

“The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo will take on Taya Valkyrie in singles action.

Next week’s episode will also see “Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland of The Mogul Embassy compete in a Dealer’s Choice Match, where the other wrestler will choose their opponent in a one-on-one match.