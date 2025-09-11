Conflicting Reports Emerge On Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE Status

There has been confusion surrounding Stephanie Vaquer’s recent absence from WWE programming, with conflicting reports emerging about her status.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Vaquer is dealing with a “minor injury.” However, Bryan Alvarez reported that he was told she is not injured at all.

Vaquer earned her Women’s World Championship opportunity by winning a 20-woman battle royal at July’s all-women’s Evolution premium live event. Originally scheduled to face Naomi at Clash in Paris, plans changed when Naomi announced her pregnancy and vacated the title. On the August 25 edition of Raw, it was confirmed that Vaquer would still compete for the vacant championship, but at a later date.

On September 1, WWE officially announced that Vaquer will challenge IYO SKY for the vacant Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza on September 20. A contract signing for the match was advertised for this week’s Raw but was pulled at the last minute.

Despite that, Vaquer has been announced for next week’s NXT, where she will team with Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton against Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer and Alvarez debated the situation:

Dave Meltzer: “She has a minor injury. That’s the situation. I think she’s wrestling next week.”

Bryan Alvarez: “I was told the exact opposite. She has no injury… If she can work with a minor injury, why can’t she do a contract signing on Raw?”

Meltzer: “They weren’t certain about everything. I was told by WWE that it’s a minor thing, it’s nothing to worry about, and she’s going to be doing matches going forward.”

Meltzer concluded that WWE expects Vaquer to compete at Wrestlepalooza, with the injury (if any) considered insignificant.