Corbin vs. King Added To WWE NXT Spring Breakin Night 1, Updated Lineup

A new match has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT show.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 show, which is night one of the annual two-week themed special events, WWE has announced a new singles match for the show.

Added to the lineup for the 4/23 episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. is Baron Corbin vs. Lexis King.

As noted, WWE released a pre-show digital exclusive featuring the two on Monday evening.

“After their conversation yesterday afternoon, Baron Corbin and Lexis King will go head-to-head TONIGHT during Week One of NXT Spring Breakin’,” the announcement read.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is WWE NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams in a title versus career main event, a triple-threat match for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, with Roxanne Perez defending against Lyra Valkyria and Tatum Paxley, Sol Ruca going one-on-one against Blair Davenport in a Beach Brawl, No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The D’Angelo Family, as well as the contract signing for next week’s NXT Underground showdown between women’s wrestling legend Natalya and mixed martial artist turned pro wrestler Lola Vice.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ 2024 results coverage from Orlando, FL.