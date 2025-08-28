Current Lineup For Next Month’s AEW All Out PPV

Following last night’s post-AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door episode of Dynamite, the company has announced the current lineup for next month’s All Out PPV.

“The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will face FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) in a tag team match. This match was arranged after Cage and Copeland separately made their way to the ring to confront FTR and Stokely, who demanded that referee Paul Turner reverse his decision from Forbidden Door and declare FTR the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. A brawl ensued, during which Copeland announced that he and Cage would take on FTR at the PPV.

Additionally, a match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley has been teased for the show, although it has not been officially confirmed yet. Allin challenged Moxley to a match at All Out, but Wheeler Yuta declined the challenge on Moxley’s behalf. Allin then went on to defeat Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders in the main event of Dynamite, a Falls Count Anywhere Match, and narrowly escaped an attack by the group to close the show.

AEW All Out 2025 will take place on Saturday, September 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.