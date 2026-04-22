Wednesday, April 22, 2026
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Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In the main event, WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne will defend his title against DarkState’s Saquon Shugars. Additionally, WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill will face “Absolute” Ricky Saints in a singles match. In tag team action, two members of BirthRight will compete against EK Prosper and Dorian Van Dux. Finally, Lizzie Rain will make her debut.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.

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