Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

In the show, WWE EVOLVE Champion Aaron Rourke will defend his title against “Mr. England” Tristan Angels. Additionally, Arianna Grace from BirthRight will face Izzi Dame from The Culling in the finals of the Women’s Speed Championship Tournament. Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) will take on BirthRight’s Uriah Connors and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a tag team match, while Keanu Carver will battle EK Prosper in a singles match.

Furthermore, “Super” Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux will compete against The Culling’s Shawn Spears and Niko Vance in tag team action. There will also be a double contract signing featuring Naraku and WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, as well as Kendal Grey alongside WWE NXT Women’s Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice. Lastly, Saquon Shugars and Dion Lennox from DarkState will have a face-to-face confrontation ahead of their match at the NXT Great American Bash.

You can catch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.