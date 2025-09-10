Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (9/16/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s Homecoming episode of NXT, which will take place at the brand’s former home, Full Sail University, in Orlando, Florida. The event will air live on The CW and will be available on Netflix internationally.

During this episode, WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title against Tyler Breeze.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and “The Queen” Charlotte Flair will put their titles on the line against The Culling (Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame). TNA World Champion Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes will face off against #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) in a tag team match.

The show will also feature an episode of The Grayson Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi and Ricky Saints as guests. Furthermore, “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, and “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley will compete in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match against Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx).

