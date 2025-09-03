Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (9/9/2025)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT on the CW.

The show will feature WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page facing Tavion Heights in a Flag Match. Additionally, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx (collectively known as Fatal Influence), Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley (representing The Culling), and Zaria and Sol Ruca (the current WWE NXT Women’s North American and WWE Women’s Speed Champion, known as ZaRuca) will compete against each other in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Triple Threat Elimination Match.

In the first round of the WWE NXT Women’s Speed Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament, AAA’s Faby Apache will take on Lainey Reid. Lastly, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans will battle Josh Briggs in a singles match.

