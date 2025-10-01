Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT vs. TNA Showdown

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s special NXT vs. TNA Showdown episode of NXT, scheduled to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available on Netflix internationally.

In the main event, WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints, TNA World Champion Trick Williams, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, and Myles Borne will compete against “The Realest” Mike Santana, “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, Moose of The System, and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater in an NXT vs. TNA Men’s Survivor Series Match.

Additionally, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca, and Jaida Parker will compete against TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan, The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee), and Mara Sadè in an NXT vs. TNA Women’s Survivor Series Match.

Furthermore, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions DarkState (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin) will face TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) in a Winner Takes All NXT and TNA Tag Team Championship Match.

Finally, WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title against TNA star Mustafa Ali of Order 4.

