Current Lineup For November 11 Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for the NXT episode scheduled for November 11th, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

WWE Men’s Speed Champion El Grande Americano will defend his title against WWE EVOLVE Season 1 winner Jasper Troy. Additionally, WWE NXT Champion “Absolute” Ricky Saints will defend his title against Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing Match.

