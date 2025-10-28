WWE’s Latest Cryptic Videos Lead To WrestleMania 42 Poker-Themed Reveal

The mystery surrounding WWE’s recent series of cryptic teaser videos has finally been solved. The buildup led to the premiere of a brand-new WrestleMania 42 commercial, which debuted during Tuesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

The cinematic spot showcases a high-stakes poker game featuring some of WWE’s biggest names — Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Brock Lesnar. Overseeing the intense face-off at the poker table are Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Paul Heyman, watching closely as tensions rise.

The commercial concludes with a dramatic shot of a poker chip landing on the WrestleMania Vegas logo, paired with the tagline:

“WrestleMania Vegas — It’s anyone’s game.”

The final frame also promotes two-day ticket combo packages for the event, confirming that WWE’s biggest show of the year will once again emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 42 is set for Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, marking the second consecutive year the venue will host the event. WWE initially announced the show for the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans before opting to bring the spectacle back to Las Vegas, where WrestleMania 41 set multiple records earlier this year.