AJ Lee And Saraya Hint At Renewed Feud

A social media interaction between AJ Lee and Saraya has reignited fan excitement about one of WWE’s most memorable rivalries. The two former Divas Champions exchanged playful messages this week, hinting that their storied feud might not be over just yet.

The exchange began when the USA Network’s Instagram account commemorated the eleven-year anniversary of Lee and Saraya’s match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2014 — their final one-on-one encounter in WWE. AJ Lee shared the post on her Instagram Stories, cheekily writing that their feud is “never over” and calling the pair “frenemies for life.”

Saraya quickly responded on X (formerly Twitter), echoing Lee’s words and agreeing that their rivalry is far from finished. She also affectionately referred to Lee as her “fairy godmother,” a nod to their iconic first encounter in April 2014, when Saraya (then Paige) made her shocking WWE debut and defeated Lee for the Divas Championship.

The timing of their exchange is notable. AJ Lee made her long-awaited WWE return in September 2025 after nearly a decade away, picking up her first victory later that month. Meanwhile, Saraya recently wrapped up her time with AEW and has stated publicly that she is open to returning to WWE.

Their 2014 rivalry helped usher in a new era for women’s wrestling, remembered for its mix of emotional storytelling and competitive intensity. While nothing official has been announced, fans have already begun speculating about a potential AJ Lee vs. Saraya reunion match — a decade after their original feud helped redefine the division.