WWE 2K26 Officially In Development, Superstars Begin Recording Voice Work

Development is officially underway on the next installment of the WWE 2K franchise. According to a report from PWInsider Elite, work has begun on WWE 2K26, with several WWE Superstars already participating in the production process.

The report states that select WWE talent have started recording voice lines for the upcoming game, though specific names have not yet been revealed. Typically, top roster members lend their voices for in-game commentary, story modes, and special showcase features.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of 2K Games, first confirmed WWE 2K26 during its May 2025 earnings call. The title is scheduled for release sometime within Take-Two’s fiscal year 2026, which runs from April 1, 2025, through March 31, 2026.

The new installment follows the success of WWE 2K25, released in March 2025. That game was praised for featuring the largest roster in WWE video game history, along with special collector’s editions including the Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition spotlighting The Undertaker.

In addition to the mainline console release, fans are also anticipating WWE 2K Mobile, announced earlier this year as part of Netflix Games. The mobile version was initially targeted for a Fall 2025 launch, though no recent updates have been provided on its release status.

With early production now underway, WWE 2K26 is expected to continue 2K’s recent momentum and build on its revamped gameplay and presentation introduced in WWE 2K22.