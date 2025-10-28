Nick Aldis “Far From Done” With In-Ring Career

WWE Hall of Famer Mickie James believes her husband, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, still has plenty left in the tank as a professional wrestler.

During her appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, James was asked whether Aldis has “another run” left in him. Her response was emphatic.

“Oh, my God, yes. Oh, he’s far from done,” James said. “I mean, I think if he was ever given, and I would pray for the perfect opportunity and story or whatever, but I think that if he’s ever given an opportunity to put on his boots and get out in that ring, I know it would be a dream come true for him.”

Aldis, a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, has been serving as the General Manager of WWE SmackDown since October 2023. He last wrestled in September 2023, shortly before officially joining WWE in an on-screen authority role.

While Aldis has focused on his executive duties in recent months, James’ comments suggest that fans may not have seen the last of him inside the squared circle.