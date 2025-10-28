Ridge Holland Announces First Post-WWE Appearance

WWE Superstar Ridge Holland has announced his first public appearance after confirming that his WWE contract will not be renewed. Holland, whose deal officially expires on November 14, 2025, revealed that he will begin using his real name, Luke Menzies, following his WWE exit.

Just over a week after his contract ends, Menzies is scheduled to appear at the GCW Dream On Fan Slam event. Salvatore Wrestling Promotions confirmed his appearance via Instagram. The Fan Slam will take place on November 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the American Dream complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, ahead of the GCW Dream On show later that evening.

Holland is currently recovering from foot surgery and recently noted that he may also require additional neck surgery. Despite the setbacks, he remains optimistic about his recovery and return to the ring.

Holland’s WWE departure follows reports that he previously accepted a pay cut during his last contract extension. Over the past year, he had been featured primarily on the NXT brand. His final two matches before his injury occurred in NXT — a loss to Mike Santana and another against Moose, during which he suffered the foot injury that ultimately sidelined him.

With his WWE tenure ending soon, Holland joins a growing list of wrestlers exploring new opportunities outside the company. Fans will get their first chance to meet him again at GCW Dream On Fan Slam later this month.