Real1 (Enzo Amore) Reveals He Wrote Emotional Tribute Song For Bray Wyatt

Former WWE star Real1 (formerly known as Enzo Amore) has opened up about writing one of the most emotional songs of his career — a tribute to his late friend, Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as Bray Wyatt.

Speaking to The Stunner, Real1 shared that the track, titled “Family,” was written through tears, grief, and spiritual struggle following Wyatt’s passing.

“‘Family’ is a song that I could not write without breaking down into tears, screaming at God, asking Him why—still not understanding,” Real1 said. “The trouble I went through writing that track means more to me than probably any song I’ve ever written, besides ‘Grace,’ which is about my grandmother.”

He initially planned to call the song “Friend of the Family” but changed it because of how deeply personal his bond with Windham was.

“Windham was my brother, and I love him,” he said. “Writing that song, I felt kind of selfish when it happened. He died, and I thought, ‘Why would I make a song about this?’ But then I realized—who better? Who else could write it? Somebody else might try, but nobody was there.”

Real1 described the song’s creation as a form of therapy, written while reflecting on his own uncertain path after leaving WWE and working the independent circuit.

“I’d sit there in front of that gym every day, procrastinating getting in there, and penning these lyrics,” he explained.

He then shared part of the song’s moving hook:

“‘I always thought I’d see them again.

They were fathers, they were husbands, they were good men.

Dear Lord, why’d You take them?

They were my friends.’”

Real1 continued, expressing how deeply Wyatt impacted his life and career:

“I was screaming at God, asking Him why He took my best friend. I just didn’t understand. I don’t know that I’ll ever have clarity, other than believing he went to be with the Lord—and the Lord takes His best soldiers right when He needs them. He’s got a soldier up there now.”

He also revealed another heartfelt lyric from the song:

“‘When you walked through the pearly gates,

I can’t imagine the pop you got.

The color red shines bright in a world full of black and white.

These words are hard to write,

And these tears are hard to fight.’”

“Windham got me through really hard times,” Real1 concluded. “He taught me a lot about this business, and I owed it to him to write that song—because he believed in me and in my music. He pushed me in that direction as a friend.”

The song “Family” serves as both a tribute and a cathartic reflection of friendship, faith, and loss — a deeply personal homage from one performer to another who left a lasting mark on wrestling and those who knew him best.