Sol Ruca Reveals She’s Not Yet Medically Cleared For NXT Return

Former NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca has provided an update on her recovery after missing the recent NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event. Ruca was unable to compete after reportedly not being medically cleared for in-ring action.

Taking to Instagram, Ruca revealed that while she hasn’t been cleared yet, she’s determined to make her return in time for NXT Deadline in December.

“I may not be cleared just yet, but I’m doing everything in my power to be at NXT Deadline,” Ruca wrote.

Ruca’s absence at Halloween Havoc came after she attempted to intervene in the NXT Women’s North American Championship match between then-champion Zaria and challenger Blake Monroe. Despite Ruca’s interference, Monroe went on to capture the title.

NXT Deadline is scheduled for December 6, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas, and serves as NXT’s final Premium Live Event of the year. Fans are hopeful Ruca will be cleared in time to compete, as she aims to reclaim the championship she once held.

We wish Sol Ruca a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in the ring soon.