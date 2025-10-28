Rikishi Shares Positive Health Update After Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has shared a heartfelt update after undergoing unexpected surgery earlier this month. The former Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion took to social media to express his gratitude and relief following the health scare.

Posting a photo on Instagram alongside family members — including his sons, WWE Superstars The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) — Rikishi wrote:

“God is amazing. Grateful to be alive. We share blessings today and forever more.”

The post quickly drew an outpouring of support from fans and fellow wrestlers. Among the comments was one from Rikishi’s daughter-in-law, WWE Superstar Naomi (married to Jimmy Uso), who wrote that the men in the photo were “my guys.” Naomi is currently away from WWE television due to her pregnancy.

As previously reported by PWInsider, Rikishi was forced to undergo surgery in October 2025 after a sudden, undisclosed health issue. The medical situation caused him to withdraw from several scheduled appearances.

This isn’t the first time Rikishi has faced health-related setbacks. Back in December 2024, he was forced to pull out of the Nostalgia Con event in Houston, Texas, due to illness.

Fans and colleagues across the wrestling world have continued to send their well-wishes to the beloved Hall of Famer, who remains a respected figure both for his legendary in-ring career and his ongoing influence as a mentor to today’s WWE stars.