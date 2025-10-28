Mike Rotunda Is In Hospice Care

WE Hall of Famer — is best known to fans for his memorable runs as Irwin R. Shyster (I.R.S.) and Michael Wallstreet. The two men share deep family and professional ties, with Rotunda being the father of the late Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) and the uncle of current WWE Superstars Bo Dallas and Taylor Rotunda.

During the interview, Apter and Windham reflected on Windham’s career, discussing influences such as Dusty Rhodes, Eddie Graham, and Don Muraco. When the conversation turned to Bray Wyatt, Windham became emotional and revealed the difficult news. “It’s kind of tough right now,” Windham said softly. “You know, Mike is in hospice right now.”

Windham expressed his love for the Rotunda family, saying, “I love that family.”

When asked about Bray Wyatt’s best qualities, Windham reflected fondly, “He was just a good boy. He was such a good person. Never got in trouble at all his whole life.”

Windham also recalled meeting Rotunda in Toronto in 1982, before Rotunda began training in Germany. “I mean, just like we were old friends when we first met,” Windham remembered. “So when he showed up in Florida, you know, we hit it off right off the bat, like old pals forever.”

Windham added that the best advice Rotunda ever gave him was simple but lasting, “Slow down.”

As the interview came to a close, Windham turned his focus to his ailing friend, asking fans for their support and prayers.

“Well, it’s been a great ride, and I would like for you all to pray for Mike,” Windham said. Apter echoed the sentiment, adding, “Pray for Mike Rotunda. We love you, Mike.”