Omos Reveals He’s Inspired By The APA For His New Character Idea

WWE Superstar Omos has revealed a new direction for his on-screen character — and he already has his sights set on a major WrestleMania rematch.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the seven-foot-plus powerhouse discussed his recent absence from WWE television, his idea for a new persona, and his dream opponent for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Omos reacted to the October 13 episode of Raw, where Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed attacked Seth Rollins, writing him off TV with a shoulder injury. Omos explained why he publicly offered his protection services to Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch, following the incident.

“To get abandoned and stabbed in the back like that didn’t sit right with me, and I just felt that I could offer my services and really do a great job at handling it,” Omos told TMZ Sports.

Drawing inspiration from the Attitude Era’s APA (Acolytes Protection Agency), Omos introduced his own modern-day version — the Omos Protection Agency (OPA).

“I have what I call the OPA – the Omos Protection Agency, and my services are available to everybody, not just Becky Lynch,” Omos explained. “If she needs my services, like I said, just hit up my line and I’ll be there fair and square. We talk business, and I’ll handle the work for you. Simple and clean.”

Looking ahead to WrestleMania 42, Omos made it clear who he wants to face when WWE heads to Las Vegas in April 2026 — Brock Lesnar.

“Mania last year in Vegas was awesome…. I’m elated to go back for it, I’m looking forward to being on the card this year,” Omos said. “My dream opponent? Since it’s going bigger in Vegas, I’m going to put it out there. Brock Lesnar, we need to run it back.”

Omos and Lesnar previously clashed at WrestleMania 39 in 2023, where Lesnar emerged victorious. Since then, Omos has appeared sporadically for partner promotions NOAH and AAA in 2025, as well as select NXT live events, but has not been featured regularly on WWE television.