The red brand road to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event begins winding down tonight in "The Golden State."

WWE Raw is live at 8/7c on Netflix this evening from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA., serving as the “go-home show” for this Saturday’s special event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Advertised for the October 27 episode of the weekly program is CM Punk and Jey Uso going face-to-face, Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez, Penta vs. Rusev in a WWE Intercontinental Title No. 1 Contender match, as well as Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, October 27, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – OCTOBER 27, 2025

We are then welcomed to the show by Joe Tessitore on commentary, before being sent into an extended video package looking back at last week's show.

‘Main Event’ Jey Uso & CM Punk Kick Off This Week’s Show

Back live inside the arena, the video package has wrapped up and we hear the familiar sounds of ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso’s theme song. Out comes the master of “YEET!” in WWE, doing the wave with the jam-packed crowd inside the Honda Center, as he makes his way to the ring to kick off the show.

Uso talks about how he has a lot of people in his ear, but he doesn’t give a damn what those people think about him because he just needs to worry about him. It’s just him going for the title. CM Punk comes out and joins Uso in the ring.

Punk mocks Uso’s entrance by playing his music again and says the four letters that matter are Punk. Punk wants to talk about tonight and he says he’s proud of Uso for listening to himself and not other people. He says this will be hard for him.

Why? Because he’s friends with Uso and he tries to put himself in his opponents shoes but he couldn’t with Uso because Punk thinks for himself. Punk says Uso has what it takes and talks about Uso winning the Battle Royal and watching Uso throw out his twin brother, Jimmy Uso and that proves Uso has what it takes.

He asks Uso how far he’s willing to go to get the champion because Punk also needs to be champion. Punk says he knows how far he’s willing to go and Uso will find himself in a situation he cannot YEET out of. He asks Uso again how far he’s willing to go.

Uso responds with “Let’s go, Punk” and says he knows how to swim in deep waters so he’s ready. He asks Punk why he’s trying to paint him as the bad guy and tells Punk to screw himself and says he’ll win on Saturday. The opener wraps up there.

Backstage In The Judgment Day Clubhouse

Backstage, we see The Judgement Day, when in walks Dominik Mysterio. The WWE Intercontinental Champion is upset, and says they have a problem. He brings up Rusev and Penta coming after him. Raquel Rodriguez tells Mysterio it’s probably because he’s a cheater.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh tell Mysterio is on his own and Mysterio gets on the phone and leaves. Roxanne Perez suggests she go and help Mysterio and Rodriguez tells her to stay put. The brief backstage segment wraps up here and the show moves on.

WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Match

Penta vs. Rusev

Inside the arena, the lights go down and Penta’s theme hits. Out comes the masked fan-favorite to fire pyro and a big pop. He makes his way to the ring as the show heads into a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Rusev makes his way out and the bell sounds.

Straight out of the gate, we see Rusev charge Penta. Penta dodges Rusev and chops him. Rusev tosses Penta across the ring and Penta takes down Rusev with a headscissors sending Rusev out of the ring. Penta goes for a suicide dive, but Rusev punches him mid dive.

They fight on the ring apron and Rusev is knocked down. Penta hits a suicide dive on Rusev and both men are laid out. Back in the ring, Penta hits a springboard DDT and covers Rusev for a near fall. Rusev rolls out of the ring and Penta goes out after him.

Rusev smacks Penta on the apron and then punches and clotheslines Penta outside of the ring. In the ring, Rusev crashes into Penta in the corner. Penta hits a backstabber on Rusev and covers him for a two count. Rusev is kicked out of the ring.

Penta misses a baseball slide and Rusev flapjacks Penta onto the steel steps. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see some more back-and-forth action until Los Americanos gets involved. The match is thrown out. Rusev attacks them afterwards.

Winner: No Contest

Jackie Redmond Interviews CM Punk

From there, we shoot backstage where we see Jackie Redmond standing by with “The Mega Star” himself. LA Knight says he came up short and the bottom line is ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso has the title shot. He says he doesn’t know how to quit so whoever wins, whether it’s Uso or CM Punk, he’s coming for them. “Yeah!”

Backstage With The Re-Vision

We shoot backstage to a different area now, as we settle into the locker room of The Re-Vision, where we see Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman are talking. Breakker says they should have been in the Battle Royal last week and is frustrated.

Heyman says Adam Pearce was already upset and he knows if Breakker and Reed were in the match, Pearce would have made sure they didn’t win. Heyman says Breakker should be focusing on LA Knight because Knight wants the championship too.

Breakker tells Heyman to go get him a match. Heyman says he already got that worked out and Breakker has a match tonight. Breakker asks against who. Heyman says that’s the best part. It’s against LA Knight. He walks off as Breakker smiles. Reed smacks him on the arm and says, “Yeah!”

The Judgment Day Approach WWE Raw G.M. Adam Pearce

After an extended video package looking at “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka airs, we return live backstage in the office of the WWE Raw General Manager, who is on the phone with someone. As Adam Pearce talks to someone, saying he wants to make that official tonight, in walks JD McDonagh and Finn Balor.

Pearce says he has a message for Dominik Mysterio but since they’re here he asks what they want. Balor and McDonagh ask for their rematch for the tag titles. Pearce says one of them goes one on one with Sheamus tonight. McDonagh says he’ll take on Sheamus and after he beats Sheamus, they need their tag title rematch.

Nikki Bella vs. Roxanne Perez

Back inside the Honda Center, the familiar sounds of Nikki Bella’s theme hits the house speakers. Out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend for her advertised singles showdown against The Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez. As she settles in the ring, the show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Roxanne Perez in the ring, finishing up her own ring entrance in progress. Wade Barrett talks us through highlights of Bella and Stephanie Vaquer fighting with Perez and Raquel Rodriguez on last week’s show.

The bell sounds and this one gets officially off-and-running. Perez extends her hand for a handshake, but instead, Perez slaps her in the mouth. Bella charges at Perez and the two begin mixing it up for real in the first early offense in this match.

Bella is slammed down to the mat and Perez starts windmill punching Bella. Bella counters out of a take down and slams Perez’s head into her knee. Perez rolls out of the ring and Bella goes out after her. Perez is sent into the barricades and Bella slams Perez into the apron.

Back in the ring, Perez is slammed into the turnbuckles and Bella climbs the ropes and Rodriguez guillotines Bella as Perez distracts the ref. Bella is sling-shotted into the second rope and we cut to a commercial. We come back from a commercial break to Perez beating down Bella.

Bella makes her way to the ropes and Perez elbows Bella against the ropes and then chokes her on the bottom rope. Perez covers for a near fall. Perez elbows the back of Bella’s neck and the two trade punches. Perez chokes Bella on the ropes again and hits a running uppercut and a springboard moonsault and covers Bella.

Bella kicks out at two. Perez puts Bella in a neck lock and Bella elbows out of the hold. Perez slams down Bella and covers for a one count. Perez continues to elbow and punch Bella’s neck. Bella mounts Perez and punches her several times.

Bella and Perez both slam each other down with hair pulls. Bella kicks down Perez and clotheslines her in the corner and follows this with a springboard heel kick and covers Perez for a near fall. Bella goes for the Rack Attack 2.0 but Perez counters and both women crash to the ground.

Perez knocks Bella into the ropes and Bella hits a spinebuster and covers Perez for two. Rodriguez distracts Bella and Perez tries to roll up Bella. Bella does the same and rolls up Perez who kicks out. Bella punches Perez. And again.

From there, the WWE Hall of Fame women’s wrestling legend goes for the Rack Attack 2.0 once again. Perez counters and then hits her Pop-Rox finisher for the 1-2-3. Once the match wraps up, Raquel Rodriguez attacks Bella until Stephanie Vaquer makes the save. Vaquer and Rodriguez stand face-to-face.

Winner: Roxanne Perez

Lyra Valkyria Pumps Up Bayley Ahead Of Tonight’s Title Tilt

Now we shoot backstage. We see Lyra Valkyria walk by Asuka and Kairi Sane. Asuka says they should be in the title picture and not Bayley and Valkyria. They should be getting the title shot tonight against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss in her opinion.

“The Empress of Tomorrow” then yells at Valkyria and leaves. Sane apologizes to Valkyria and Asuka yells at her to follow her. Off she goes. Bayley steps and gives Valkyria a matching tag jacket. Bayley gets nervous and asks what if they lose. Valkyria surprises her by responding, “What if we win?”

Issues Continue Between The Usos

From there, we shoot to a different area backstage. We see ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso is walking the halls when Jimmy Uso angrily approaches him. Jimmy says he saved Jey Uso twice in the Battle Royal last week. He says when he needed saving, Jey only thought about himself.

He points out he helped him twice, and while helping him, as soon as he turned his back, Uso threw him out. He says if Jey really believed in himself, he wouldn’t be so scared to find out what would happen if they squared off. Jimmy walks off on that note as Jey is lost in thought.

Bron Breakker vs. LA Knight

Inside the Honda Center we return, where we hear the familiar sounds of Bron Breakker’s theme. The dogs start barking in Anaheim, as the bad-ass from The Re-Vision makes his way to the ring accompanied by “Big” Bronson Reed and “The Oracle” Paul Heyman.

We head to a quick pre-match commercial break on that note. When the show returns, the familiar sounds of LA Knight’s entrance tune hits and the crowd goes wild as “The Mega Star” makes his way to the ring for the next match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. The two circle each other before eventually locking up. They tussle against the ropes before Breakker gets him in the corner. Knight elbows him back and hits some right hands.

Breakker hooks a side headlock, but Knight whips him off and hits a back elbow. Knight gets him in the corner and starts up the 10 punches. Breakker powers out, but Knight avoids an inverted atomic drop and clotheslines him down. Knight punches away at him before Breakker hooks a side headlock.

Breakker hits the ropes at a WILD speed and clotheslines Knight down! Breakker hits some shoulder thrusts in the corner before putting Knight on the top rope. Knight knocks him back and hits a crossbody block for a two-count. Breakker quickly pops up and whips Knight to the corner before hitting an inverted atomic drop.

Knight avoids an Alabama Slam and rolls him up for a two-count. Breakker quickly comes back with a clothesline. Breakker puts him in the corner, but Knight fires back with some stinging left jabs, followed by a clothesline. Knight stomps away at Breakker before backing up and hitting a running knee to the jaw.

Breakker rolls out of the ring to recover. Knight hits a baseball slide and warns Bronson Reed to stay back. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this one-on-one contest continues. We return to Breakker hitting a big knee to Knight in the corner.