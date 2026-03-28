Current Lineup For TNA Rebellion 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for TNA Rebellion 2026, which is scheduled to take place next month.

In the main event, TNA International Champion Trey Miguel will defend his title against Mustafa Ali from Order 4.

Additionally, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will face off against “Prime” Cedric Alexander from The System. The TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), will defend their titles against The System’s Brian Myers, known as “The Most Professional Wrestler,” and Bear Bronson. Lastly, “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian will compete in a singles match against Elijah.

TNA Rebellion 2026 will be held on Saturday, April 11th, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and it will air live on pay-per-view.