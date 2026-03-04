Current Plan For WrestleMania 42 WWE Title Match

A new report suggests WWE may be preparing a major shift in the WWE Championship picture ahead of WrestleMania 42.

According to PWInsider Elite, the current internal direction is for Randy Orton to challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in Las Vegas. The potential matchup has surprised some observers, as Drew McIntyre currently holds the title heading into the final stretch of the WrestleMania season.

The groundwork for Orton’s title opportunity was laid at WWE Elimination Chamber in Chicago, where he outlasted five other competitors to secure a guaranteed championship match at WrestleMania. However, the identity of his opponent is still technically undecided.

McIntyre is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against Rhodes on the March 6 episode of WWE SmackDown. According to the report, WWE is leaning toward a title change in that match, setting the stage for Rhodes vs. Orton at the “Showcase of the Immortals.”

Sources cited in the report emphasized that any potential title loss for McIntyre would not reflect dissatisfaction with his work. The “Scottish Warrior” has reportedly been viewed internally as a strong heel champion and a central figure on the brand. Instead, the shift is being driven by the company’s interest in presenting the long-anticipated clash between Rhodes and Orton.

As for McIntyre’s WrestleMania direction, creative is said to be considering several alternatives. One idea involves a physical rivalry with Jacob Fatu, while another possibility would see McIntyre added back into the championship bout, turning the match into a triple threat.

With WrestleMania 42 set for April 18–19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the title picture could change dramatically in the coming weeks depending on the outcome of Rhodes vs. McIntyre on SmackDown.