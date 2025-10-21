Dakota Kai’s Shock 2025 WWE Release: What’s Next for The Captain of Team Kick? AEW, TNA, or a Return to New Zealand?

The wrestling world was buzzing in May 2025 with the unexpected news: Cheree Crowley, known globally as Dakota Kai, had been released from WWE. This wasn’t simply another roster cut for supporters all throughout New Zealand, including myself; it was a huge change for one of our largest exports. “The Captain of Team Kick” has left behind a legacy of two WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reigns and being a significant member of organizations like Damage CTRL. The main question today is not whether she would wrestle again, but where. Will she join AEW or TNA, or will she make a victorious return to her home country of New Zealand?

A Trailblazer’s WWE Journey

Dakota Kai’s time in WWE was a huge deal for a New Zealand star. She made a name for herself from her early days in NXT to being a mainstay on the main roster. She participated in the inaugural Women’s WarGames battle, and subsequently, as a major member of Damage CTRL, she showed that she could do a lot of different things. Her tough approach and unmistakable charm made her a popular with fans all over the globe, showing that New Zealand wrestling can become global superstars. Her leaving creates a hole, but it also gives up a world of possibilities.

The Allure of AEW or TNA

For a lot of former WWE Superstars, the next step is usually All Elite Wrestling or TNA. AEW is regarded for having a wide range of talented wrestlers and putting on great bouts. Kai could have a new start there and have dream matchups against wrestlers like Thunder Rosa or Toni Storm. TNA is also an appealing alternative since it is working on its women’s division and wants to add experienced veterans. Either decision would put her in the public glare and let her keep working at the highest levels of professional wrestling. People who know her anticipate this from a person with her level of skill.

New Zealand: A Homecoming for “The Captain”?

But the concept of a homecoming is quite appealing. Over the last ten years, New Zealand’s indie wrestling sector has grown a lot. Promotions like Impact Pro Wrestling (IPW) and Southern Pro Wrestling (SPW) have built a strong following and produced talent that always does better than expected. It would be huge if Dakota Kai came back, even only for a few shows.

Such an event, driving significant local revenue and community focus, would generate a great deal of excitement and attention. The next generation of wrestlers in New Zealand would be inspired by it, in addition to attracting people to the event and proving that stars may originate from any part of the globe would be a significant boost to the industry.

The Effect on the Local Scene

Even for a short time, her presence would provide New Zealand wrestling an unmatched platform. It would bring attention from across the world to campaigns that work hard to find and promote local talent. Next generation wrestlers would get to learn from an experienced wrestler who has fought on the biggest platforms. This kind of exposure and advice is worth its weight in gold because it provides you ideas and opportunities that you can’t obtain every day. Dakota Kai might revolutionize how people think about and follow New Zealand professional wrestling for a long time, even if she just wrestles part-time or makes rare appearances. Dakota Kai will decide what happens to her in the end. No matter where she goes, one thing is for sure: her impact on wrestling, particularly in her home nation of New Zealand, will endure. Fans from all across the globe are excited to see what happens next.