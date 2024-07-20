Dalton Castle Sidelined For The Rest Of 2024, ROH Death Before Dishonor Plans Changed

Tony Khan revealed today that Dalton Castle will not be at Friday’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view due to an injury. Khan stated that Castle was injured during his Collision match with Roderick Strong last week and will be out of action for the remainder of the year.

Khan stated, “Some injury news that’s forced changes to the plans for this Friday’s #ROHDBD Death Before Dishonor @theDALTONcastle was injured in his Saturday Night #AEWCollision bout last week vs @roderickstrong. Sadly Dalton will be out of action for the remainder of 2024. Get well soon DC”

The nature of the injury is unknown, but it appears to be serious, as it will keep him out of action until 2025.

Best wishes to Dalton Castle as he recovers.

Death Before Dishonor will take place on Friday at Esports Stadium Arlington.

The following matches are advertised:

Bille Starkz (c) defends the ROH Women’s World TV Title against Red Velvet

Athena (c) defends the ROH Women’s World Title against Queen Aminata

Mark Briscoe (c) defends the ROH World Championship against Roderick Strong