Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a big match for tonight’s Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s show, the company has confirmed the addition of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman.

Also scheduled for the show:

-Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

-Gunther and Damian Priest face-to-face

-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

-Drew McIntyre returns

-Rhea Ripley to open the show

