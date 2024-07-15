Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman Added To Tonight’s WWE Raw

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE has announced a big match for tonight’s Raw.

Ahead of tonight’s show, the company has confirmed the addition of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman.

Also scheduled for the show:

-Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
-Gunther and Damian Priest face-to-face
-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed
-Drew McIntyre returns
-Rhea Ripley to open the show
-Braun Strowman vs. Damian Priest

