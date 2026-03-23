Damien Sandow Says He Would “Listen” If WWE Called About A Return

Damien Sandow, also known as Aron Haddad, says his perspective on a potential return to WWE has changed, though he is not actively pursuing it.

Speaking with XeniaDidThat, Sandow explained that he no longer holds the same negative feelings toward the industry and would at least consider an offer if one came.

“I don’t despise the industry anymore—you know what I mean? I have a different perspective now.”

He made it clear that while a return is not something he is focused on, he would be open to the conversation under the right circumstances.

“Look, if WWE called, it’s not something I really think about. But if they did call, I would of course listen. I might say yes, I might say no—there are so many factors that go into that.”

Sandow also noted how his stance has evolved over time.

“A year and a half ago, I would have said no. I totally would have said no. Now, it’s like—you never know. But I’m certainly not having any aspirations about it. I’m far too concerned with trying to do the best I can where I’m at.”

While a WWE return is not currently in motion, Sandow’s comments suggest the door is no longer fully closed if the right opportunity presents itself.