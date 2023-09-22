Dana Brooke Issues Statement On Her WWE Release

Following Endeavor’s acquisition, several WWE superstars, including Dana Brooke, were released from the company earlier this week.

Brooke issued a public statement about her departure on Friday.

“I have tried to wrap my head around this & have written so much and deleted it so many times be no words seem to fit… so here it goes-WWE (wrestling) has been my Fairytale, my true-love relationship. I started this 1st chapter of my Fairytale 10 years ago & I had no idea what I was getting myself into. This world was all very brand new to me and I was leaving things that I was very comfortable with. I questioned myself a lot thinking am I doing the right thing, will I even be good at this, & will I regret everything I am leaving behind? My answer to those questions quickly became a NOOOO! I fell those questions quickly became a NOOOO! I fell in love with WWE.. I fell in love with wrestling, my family away from home, and every single time I went out there to perform. I called it my drug of choice, there was no bigger rush or high in this world than performing in front of the WWE UNIVERSE & fans all around the world, it was electrifying!!

With that being said, there were always moments where I wasn’t happy with my performance or was missing my family & long lonely nights on the road. Just like a relationship, you have the best of times and the worst of times. As years went forward THIS BUSINESS BECAME ME… I gave it my everything, it was my BECAME ME… I gave it my everything, it was my priority & my true LOVE!!! Just like a fairytale, things happen and your world comes crashing down. That happen in 2017 when a tragedy happen & I lost a loved one. I had two directions I could take- either bury myself in a deep hole of depression or rise to the top, & l always and will forever say WWE (WRESTLING) saved my life! It was all I ever had… my co-workers & fans were all I ever knew for so many years and turning to wrestling was my escape! I knew I could only push forward and never look back. 6 years later, I have accomplished so much & met so many amazing people & have strived to become better in every aspect of wrestling. This isn’t THE END… this is moving forward to the next chapter of my fairytale.. a rocky patch In my relationship named WRESTLING- but I promise YOU ALL, I WILL KEEP GOING.. I will never let you down.. I LOVE YOU ALL… the fairytale continues..

-DB…”