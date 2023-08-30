Dana White Trashes The Daily Mail, Denies Rumors Of Ronda Rousey’s UFC Return

Don’t expect to see “Rowdy” Ronda back inside the Octagon.

Even if you read otherwise elsewhere.

That’s what UFC President Dana White says, anyways!

The boss-man of the Ultimate Fighting Championship addressed rumors of Ronda Rousey returning to the UFC at their milestone UFC 300 event while fielding questions from the media at the post-show press conference after this week’s Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series show.

White trashed The Daily Mail media outlet who has been reporting the rumor in the process.

“Stop reading the Daily Mail, everything that they write is a crock of sh*t Ronda’s having kids,” he said. “Ronda built this whole thing that’s going on with the women here, then her dream was to go to the WWE, she went there and did everything that she did there and achieved, she’s made sh*tloads of money.”

He concluded, “She’s moved on with her life.”