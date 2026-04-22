Danhausen Offers Advice To Wrestlers Who Haven’t Achieved Their Dreams Yet

WWE star Danhausen is celebrating a successful month after making an impressive WWE in-ring debut against Kit Wilson on a recent episode of SmackDown.

He also had the opportunity to share the ring with 17-time champion John Cena during Night Two of WrestleMania 42, an experience Cena has described as one of his “favorite WrestleMania moments ever.”

Danhausen took to his Twitter (X) account to reflect on this moment, encouraging his fellow wrestlers who have not yet achieved their goals to keep working hard.

He wrote, “Dear wrestlers everywhere who may not be where they want to be, might not have reached the goals they’ve wanted to achieve yet, or think there’s no chance they’ll ever make it to the top ~ Keep working. Anything can change at any time. ~ Love That Danhausen.”