Dani Luna Signs With TNA Wrestling

As IMPACT Wrestling makes the transition back to TNA Wrestling at their upcoming TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view, the company continues to announce the signing of talents on social media.
On Thursday, the promotion announced that they have signed Dani Luna to their Knockouts division.
“Dani Luna has signed with TNA Wrestling,” read the announcement posted with an official graphic (see below) on TNA’s X feed today.
