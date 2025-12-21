Daniel Garcia Credits Daddy Magic As His Biggest Mentor In AEW

AEW star Daniel Garcia appeared on the Mega Powers Podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his journey within the company.

Garcia said, “Man, it’s been great. I’ve been in AEW for four years now, I think. So, it’s been a long journey. A lot of ups, a lot of downs, but you know, every day is a blessing. I feel like I’m in a very good position, and I really love being at AEW. It’s where the best wrestle, so why wouldn’t I be there?”

On the mentor he’s learned from the most:

“Probably Daddy Magic, to be honest. He’s someone who’s been by my side for the past since we walked into EW 4 years ago, he’s been by my side, never left my side. So, you know, just being around someone like that all the time, gain a lot of knowledge, and get a lot of experience from them.”

On no longer being focused on dream opponents:

“Kind of wrestled everybody I already wanted to wrestle. You know, there’s really nobody left to be honest. I’m just trying to get some wins, get some money, get some championships, get some main events, you know, that’s what I’m focused on. I’m done with I want to wrestle this person, I want to wrestle this person. That does not excite me anymore. That does not fulfill me anymore. I’m ready to focus on myself.”

