Darby Allin Helping Sting’s Son Train To Follow In His Footsteps As A Wrestler

Sting’s son is training to follow in his father’s footsteps.

And Darby Allin is helping.

Following his recent surprise return to AEW to replace the injured Eddie Kingston in the Anarchy In The Arena match at the upcoming AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view, Darby Allin spoke with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful for an interview.

During the discussion, the popular AEW performer revealed that Sting’s son Steven, who along with Garrett Borden, were part of the ring entrance for Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, has been staying at his house, sleeping in a tent in his front yard, while training to become a pro wrestler.

According to Allin, Sting’s son did not previously have any interest in becoming a pro wrestler, but caught the bug while being part of the fun at AEW Revolution 2024 earlier this year. Allin has a ring at his house to help Steven train.

The complete Darby Allin interview will be released this Thursday at Fightful.com.