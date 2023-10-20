Darby Allin “Not Doing Too Good,” Shoulder Believed To Be Fractured

AEW star Darby Allin recently appeared appeared at the Nitro Circus event this week in Fort Worth, Texas.

Allin performed a stunt jump at the show and said the following before it:

“I’m not doing too good. My shoulder, I think, is fractured. I kind of messed up my elbow pretty bad and last week I had to go train to climb Mount Everest so I haven’t really given my shoulder any time to rest but when I heard Nitro Circus was coming through Texas, I had to come.”

Allin has not wrestled since the WrestleDream PPV on October 1st.