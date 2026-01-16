Darby Allin Says He’s Not A Fan Of ‘100 Big Moves’ Matches

Darby Allin has never been known for taking the safe or conventional route, and in a recent interview, he made it clear that AEW’s creative freedom is a major reason why he thrives as a performer.

Speaking with Orlando Sentinel, the AEW star reflected on his in-ring philosophy and why he values the lack of restrictions placed on him compared to other wrestling environments.

“Once that bell rings, it’s pretty much 100% what you want to do as a performer. I wouldn’t imagine having the restrictions they have in other companies. And no other company is going to let me climb Mount Everest or do crazy stunts with Tony Hawk or Travis Pastrana. I take full advantage of that.”

Allin’s comments highlight the unique creative latitude AEW has afforded him—not just inside the ring, but in crossover projects and real-life stunts that blur the line between wrestling, action sports, and extreme performance art.

Beyond spectacle, Allin also explained that his approach to wrestling is rooted more in emotion and storytelling than sheer move quantity. Rather than packing matches with constant high-impact offense, he prefers a slower, more expressive style.

“I like to watch wrestling matches that really stand out without a lot of moves, because I’m not a fan of doing 100 big moves a match. It’s fun to see the emotion and how they carry themselves through a match without relying on big moves or big (false finishes). I just watch how they paced things back then. I’d rather sell and do my thing and have emotions.”

The comments offer insight into why Allin’s matches often resonate so strongly with fans. His willingness to take risks is balanced by an appreciation for pacing, selling, and emotional investment—elements he believes are sometimes lost in modern wrestling.

As one of AEW’s most unconventional and fearless stars, Darby Allin continues to carve out a lane that reflects both his artistic instincts and the creative freedom he says few companies are willing to provide.