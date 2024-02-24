Darby Allin Shares His Thoughts On Sting’s Sons Possibly Wrestling

AEW World Tag Team Champion Darby Allin recently spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy on a number of topics including “The Icon” Sting’s sons possibly wrestling.

Allin said, “They’re not interested at all. I’ve asked [Sting] I was like, ‘I’m just curious, I really want to know have your sons ever tried this?’ He said, ‘No, they’re not interested.’ It just wasn’t a thing that they wanted to do, but I was curious because they’re pretty big dudes. They should get together, become a tag team – that would be cool.”