Date And Location Announced For AEW Battle Of The Belts X

All Elite Wrestling recently announced that their Battle of the Belts X special is set to take place on Saturday, April 13th from the Truist Arena in Highland, Kentucky. The special will air immediately following that night’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.
As of this writing, no matches or wrestlers have been announced for AEW’s Battle of the Belts X.
AEW Battle of the Belts X announced for Saturday, April 13th following #AEWCollision.
Another 3 hours of AEW TV next month. pic.twitter.com/2uYv5Q7Vyb
