Dave Bautista Reflects On His “Miserable” WCW Tryout

Now that his new film, “My Spy: The Eternal City,” is available on Amazon Prime, Dave Bautista is busy promoting it in various media outlets.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Bautista discussed a failed tryout at the WCW Power Plant before joining WWE. Bautista went on to win numerous World Championships and is expected to be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day.

Bautista said, “I wanted to just lift weights, and I thought I wanted to bodybuild. And 13 years later, I had nothing to show for it. I was just big and jacked, and I was broke, and I thought, “What am I going to do?” And yeah, professional wrestling…..And I actually failed at that. No, no, my first tryout was miserable. They told me to leave, and I’d never be a pro wrestler.”

Fallon replied, “Where was that?”

Bautista added, “That was in Atlanta. Atlanta, Georgia, yeah. It’s a place called the Power Plant, which was WCW at the time. They literally told me to leave. They said, “You’re not gonna make it.”



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)