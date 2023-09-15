Dave Brown Set As Commentator For AEW Collision Debut In Memphis

By
Matt Boone
-

All Elite Wrestling is bringing a special guest to their debut show in Memphis, TN.

On Friday, the promotion announced Dave Brown will be working as a special guest announcer for AEW Collision on October 21.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.

