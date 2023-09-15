Dave Brown Set As Commentator For AEW Collision Debut In Memphis

All Elite Wrestling is bringing a special guest to their debut show in Memphis, TN.
On Friday, the promotion announced Dave Brown will be working as a special guest announcer for AEW Collision on October 21.
Dave Brown, one half of the Legendary announce team for Memphis Wrestling, makes his return as a Guest Announcer when AEW debuts in Memphis!
