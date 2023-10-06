Dax Harwood Registers CMFTR Trademark

David Harwood, better known as AEW’s Dax Harwood has registered a new trademark.

On October 5, he filed for “CMFTR,” under entertainment services, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This is typical for ring names and, in this case, trios/tag team names, since it was utilized whenever CM Punk and FTR teamed up in AEW. The following is the description:

“Mark For: CMFTR™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestlers and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

They teamed up four times, with them going 2-2. Their first match was in June 2022, and their most recent encounter was on the August 12th Collision, when they were defeated by then-Trios Champions House of Black.

Outside of the ring, FTR and Punk are good friends. Due to the All In incident with Jack Perry, AEW fired Punk last month.