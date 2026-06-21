Dax Harwood Reveals Why FTR Stepped Away From AEW

FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, recently lost the AEW World Tag Team Championship to Christian Cage and Adam Copeland in a brutal “I Quit” Match at last month’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV). Since then, Wheeler and Harwood have not appeared on AEW television.

Harwood recently took to Instagram to share pictures from his family vacation in Hawaii and provided a detailed explanation for FTR’s absence. He revealed that he and Wheeler are both physically and mentally exhausted, having taken only one break in the past decade.

Additionally, Harwood mentioned that he has worked through various injuries, but both he and his teammate have now decided to step away to spend time with their families. While Harwood didn’t specify when FTR would return to AEW TV, he did share the dates for their return to in-ring competition on the independent circuit.

Harwood wrote, “Since the summer of 2014, The Revival, FTR, Dawson & Dash, Dax & Cash, whatever you want to call us, we’ve had the pedal to the floor. Aside from my bicep tear in 2017, we’ve taken no time away from the job we’ve dreamed of having. Physically & mentally, we both became exhausted. We were two of the very few talents that traveled and worked on both Collision & Dynamite. I’ve fought through 3 hematomas on my lower back, another bicep tear I decided not to have surgery on, labrum tear from my groin to my hip, a shoulder that needs replacement, and probably a laundry list of other things I’m too afraid to get checked out haha.

For the first time in 12 years, we’ve decided to step away and take some time for ourselves & for our families. I’m not sure when we’ll be back, what we’re going to do, how much longer we have, or if we even need to prove anything at all anymore. However, we will see some of you on August 22nd for @appalachianmountainwrestling as we take on The Good Brothers in Corbin, KY, & the following week, August 29th, for the @revprouk Undisputed British Tag Team Championship as we take on The Young Guns in Wembley Arena. Until then, enjoy my Hawaii family vacation pictures. Top Guys, out.”