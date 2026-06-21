First Match Confirmed For AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

During Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa came face-to-face with the inaugural AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho. In their confrontation, Jericho declared that regardless of which version of himself appears, he would “kick Ciampa’s a**.”

Ciampa expressed that he had been seeking a match with Jericho for a long time and issued a challenge for Dynamite: Beach Break. He encouraged Jericho to bring his family and friends to the arena because that night, the entire world would see that Ciampa is better than Jericho.

Jericho accepted the challenge, stating that while they would wrestle at Dynamite: Beach Break, their fight would begin on Collision. He then delivered a powerful right hand to Ciampa. However, Ciampa quickly took control by low-blowing Jericho and concluded the segment with a Running Knee.

AEW Dynamite: Beach Break is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8th, at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida.