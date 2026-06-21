Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Wednesday, June 24th, 2026, through Sunday, August 30th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Rio Rancho, New Mexico) on June 24th – 1,782 tickets sold.

* AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (San Jose, California) on June 28th – 5,067 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (San Diego, California) on July 1st – 1,992 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Clearwater, California) on July 8th – 1,436 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Roanoke, Virginia) on July 11th – 1,185 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Boston, Massachusetts) on July 15th – 1,912 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Boston) on July 16th – 896 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Nashville, Tennessee) on July 22nd – 1,041 tickets sold.

* AEW Grand Slam: Mexico (Mexico City) on August 5th – 5,146 tickets sold.

* AEW All In: London (London, England) on August 30th – 24,983 tickets sold.