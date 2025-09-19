Dax Harwood Suffers Broken Nose Ahead of AEW All Out

Last Wednesday night’s AEW September To Remember special featured a face-to-face confrontation between FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) and their opponents at All Out, “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage.

During the segment, Harwood sustained a broken and bloody nose after Cage hit him with a microphone. He later took to his Twitter (X) account to confirm the injury.

Despite the injury, Harwood expressed that he will still compete at All Out and intends to embarrass both Copeland and Cage.

Harwood wrote, “I had an X-Ray today. To the shock of no one, I have a severely broken nose

Unfortunately for Christian & Copeland, I’ll still be there. No way I’m missing out on this match. I’m going to embarrass you.”