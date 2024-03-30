DDP And Braun Strowman Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania Pre-Show Tailgate Party

WWE announced that fans who are silver package members will be able to attend an exclusive Pre-Show Tailgate Party at Citizens Bank Park on either one night or both nights of WrestleMania XL, where WWE Hall of Famer DDP will be in attendance on Saturday and Braun Strowman will be in attendance on Sunday.

You can check out the full announcement below:

WrestleMania Pre-Show Tailgate

With a Silver package, members of the WWE Universe can attend an exclusive Pre-Show Tailgate Party at Citizens Bank Park on either one night or both nights of WrestleMania XL!

Ahead of all of the action, you can experience a classic Philly tailgate that includes sign making stations, a photo op at home plate, tailgate style games and activities, food, beverages and appearances by WWE Superstars including WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page on Saturday and Braun Strowman on Sunday!

Silver packages also include a dedicated stadium entrance, upper level seating, an Official WWE Gift Pack and an Express Entrance & Checkout Lane at the WrestleMania Superstore.

Buy Tickets at: this link.