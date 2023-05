DDT Pro-Wrestling King Of DDT 2023 Finals Results (5/20/2023)

The famed Korakuen Hall in Tokyo was the site for DDT Pro-Wrestling’s KING OF DDT 2023 Finals on May 21st.

The event featured two semi final matches and the final match to determine the winner of KING OF DDT 2023.

When all was said and done, it was Chris Brookes who emerged victorious and crowned the winner of the KING OF DDT 2023 tournament. Brookes defeated Jun Akiyama in the semi final match and then Kazusada Higuchi, who defeated Yuki Ueno in the other semi final match, in the finals. Brookes will now go on to challenge KO-D Openweight Champion Yuji Hino.

The mystery challenger for DDT Universal Champion Tetsuya Endo was revealed to be Matt Cardona. Endo will defend the title against Cardona, who will accompanied by Steph De Lander, on July 23 at DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Peter Pan 2023.

Here are the full results and highlights for DDT Pro-Wrestling King of DDT 2023 Finals: