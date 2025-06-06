Photo: Logan Paul Reveals Hilarious Text From Triple H

WWE star Logan Paul revealed a behind-the-scenes moment in his latest vlog, sharing a text message he received from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

The message included a now-viral photo of Jey Uso landing a superkick directly to Paul’s mouth during a recent match. The image perfectly captured the moment of impact, drawing reactions from fans across social media.

The message from Triple H came with the caption: “Have you seen this yet? That’s on the button.”

The photo has since circulated widely, showcasing both the intensity of the in-ring action and the camaraderie between WWE’s top talent and leadership.