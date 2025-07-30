Triple H On CM Punk: “Punk Didn’t Trust Me, And I Didn’t Trust Punk”

The new Netflix docuseries “WWE: Unreal” is pulling back the curtain on one of pro wrestling’s most infamous backstage feuds — the long-standing tension between CM Punk and Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

For the first time, both men speak candidly on camera about the origins of their friction, their clashing perspectives, and how they eventually repaired their relationship.

In the docuseries, CM Punk attributes their early conflicts to competitiveness and resentment once Triple H transitioned into a corporate role. “Initially, Hunter and I clashed because I was a main talent roster full-time the same time he was… so there’s that competition,” Punk said. “Halfway through my career here, he becomes office and now I’m like ‘f*** you. You can’t tell me anything.’”

Triple H, meanwhile, explains that a lack of mutual trust fueled their broken relationship. “Punk would never let me assist, and he would then sometimes attack me,” Levesque revealed. “There would be moments where we’d have a meeting, and he’d come at me and I’d leave there thinking, like, ‘this little motherf***er…’ Punk didn’t trust me, and I didn’t trust Punk.”

Despite their turbulent past, both Punk and Triple H have moved beyond their animosity. Their repaired dynamic has been pivotal since Punk’s shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023, and their collaboration has helped steer the Second City Saint’s comeback to success. “Things are different now,” Punk states in the documentary. “We’ve both changed. There’s trust.”

Since returning, Punk has already headlined Night One of WrestleMania 41, and this weekend he’ll challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam Night One — a match billed as the culmination of Punk’s redemptive return.

With their professional relationship now seemingly stronger than ever, WWE: Unreal offers fans a rare look at one of the most complex real-life rivalries turned respectful partnerships in modern WWE history.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full SummerSlam 2025 coverage, match results, and exclusive behind-the-scenes insights.